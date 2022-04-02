Urfi Javed has been all over the social media ever since she was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in the first week itself. She has been experimenting with various kinds of clothing, almost all of them are of risque nature. She often gets trolled by the netizens who wonder why she roams around the city wearing tiny clothes. And it looks like Urfi's bizarre fashion trends have become a huge hurdle in her acting career. She revealed that a casting director advised her to do adult web series since she won't be getting work on TV because of her 'dirty' image. Also Read - Kashmera Shah TROLLS Urfi Javed, ‘Yeh wahi ladki haina jisko watchman ne nikala tha’; Rakhi Sawant reacts to the cat fight

"Industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me it is so difficult for you now to get work especially in television because your image is so bad. “Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hai”. What do you mean by gandi excuse me? I asked him. He told me to go for adult web series as I won’t get good work. I straight away told him that I am not going to do intimate scenes as I am not comfortable. I’ve made it very clear," Urfi told TOI in an interview adding that because of this mentality she is not doing any acting work. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Surbhi Jyoti to collaborate for a music video, Rupali Ganguly's new photoshoot from Anupamaa prequel and more

It irks Urfi when people judge her for her fashion choices and start believing that she will be ready to do intimate scenes. "It’s not that I was not offered work. I was but then everything was that same intimate and bold stuff. I feel bad that mere kapdo se kyu Jod rahe ho mere acting ko…I feel like I am a decent actor and I need a chance. But don’t link these two things. My personal life is personal while I am playing a character I’ll be that. Having said that I still know my day will come," she said. Also Read - Urfi Javed SLAMS Kashmera Shah's 'famous only on Instagram' comment; says, ’Aap toh kahin bhi famous nahi ho'

Urfi recently locked horns with Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah. While Farah said that Urfi needs to be told that her dressing is distasteful, Kashmera said that she is famous only on social media and no where else. Urfi gave it back to both Farah and Kashmera. While Urfi accused Farah of slut-shaming her, she took a dig at Kashmera saying that she is neither famous on social media nor in the industry. To this, Kashmera shot back at Urfi and advised her to buy tickets before going to the airport and coming back after posing for photographs.