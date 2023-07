Uorfi Javed and her extreme fashion choices often make her a target of trolls. Despite receiving backlash for her almost-nude attire, Uorfi has always turned a deaf ear to the criticism, dressing up as she pleases. But this incessant trolling seems to have not only gotten into her head but has also landed her in trouble. Uorfi blamed herself for paying heed to naysayers and opting for under-eye fillers that ended up having disastrous results. She dropped a selfie on Instagram, minus any makeup or filters, speaking about her miserable experience. Also Read - Urfi Javed hides her assets with hearts; netizens slam the Bigg Boss OTT contestant for her bold appearance [View Pics]

Uorfi Javed under-eye fillers

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, Uorfi posted a selfie, donning a blue marble-dyed co-ord set, and wearing headphones. Her eyes looked swollen and red, a probable side-effect of going under the knife. Uorfi shared that after going in for the under-eye fillers, her face shape changed completely. Even makeup, she claimed, failed to conceal her puffed under eyes. "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks…!! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even makeup can't hide my weird under eyes! Why did I do this to myself?" she wrote. Also Read - Urfi Javed masks her face up in a unique way; netizens get dissecting her outfit [View Pics]

Uorfi Javed papped in makeup-free look

Uorfi Javed recently came under the radar of trolls when she was papped while leaving the gym premises. The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen rushing toward her car, as the paparazzi followed her wanting to take pictures. Uorfi was hesitant to let her pictures be taken, reasoning that she was not wearing any makeup. “Mujhe makeup karke aane do ghar se (Let me do my makeup from home first)” she said. In the video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani,m Uprfi was seen trying to cover her eyes. From the blink-and-you-miss-it glimpses, it seemed that her under eyes were red and swollen. Also Read - Urfi Javed drops super hot look in bikini with a cryptic post and fans are confused

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Uorfi Javed and Chitra Wagh

Last year, Uorfi Javed got embroiled in a legal controversy after BJP leader Chitra Wagh lodgest a complaint against the fashion influencer. The political leader alleged that Uorfi indulged in “nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai” and demanded her immediate arrest. After a long war of words between the two, the issue was finally put under the carpet.