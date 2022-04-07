Urfi Javed revisits her traumatic struggle of getting a break in showbiz: 'It’s either this or I will die by suicide'

Urfi Javed has poured her heart while talking about her years of struggle with mental and physical trauma ever since she stepped out of the house to pursue a career in acting. She also opened up about dealing with toxic environment and her family's disapproval for her career option or even becoming a fashion designer. Hailing from the city of Lucknow, Urfi started accepting small roles in TV serials to pave her way into the industry. However, her journey from leaving her house to taking up acting affected her so deeply that it was either her acting career or ending her life. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt may not tie the knot in April; Amitabh Bachchan's befitting reply to troll and more

"It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to finally, I was like, it's either this or I will die by suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye. (due to financial constraints I had to take up small roles)," Urfi told Miss Malini in an interview.

Urfi was recently at loggerheads with Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah who objected to her style of risque dressing. However, Urfi doesn't see any logic behind it. "A lot of TV actors who have blue tick on their profiles, they comment sh*t whenever Viral or anybody else uploads my pictures. Television actors commenting 'disgusting,' 'vulgar' and I am like what have I done to you?" she added.

Talking about her risque fashion choices, Urfi said that she has always been dressing up like this even when she was in Lucknow. She said that she used to leave the house wearing a full-sleeves jacket and later take it off and show off her crop tops or off-shoulder tops. Commenting on people's opinion on her dressing, she said, "I am very happy, in fact don’t like me, hate me, keep on hating me. I don’t care, why will I care? If someone is hating me from 300 kilometers away then why should I care? Am I going to come to your house? Hate me, talk about me, it’s good for me.”