Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been grabbing everyone's attention because of her outfits. She wears bold outfits and gets trolled for it on social media. However, recently, the actress decided to shut down the trolls and gave them a savage reply.

Urfi on her Instagram shared a video in which she says, "So, whenever someone tells me how to dress or trolls me, this is my answer." She turns around and shows her jacket which has 'mind your own business' written on it. The actress has captioned the post as, "For caption read what's written on my jacket."

Earlier, while talking to SpotboyE, Urfi had opened up about trolls. She had stated, "I know I am badly trolled for all my looks so I can't have a different reaction for a different troll and that is too much energy. I can't use this much energy on trolls. If they are happy, they are doing their job. I will do my job. I and trollers have a given and take relationship. I like to keep it as a 50-50% relationship. I don't want them to do all the work so I should also give them something to talk about. It's my duty to give them something to talk about."

Recently, she was spotted by paps in the middle of the road, and the actress had decided to go braless, once again grabbing the headlines and everyone’s attention.

Urfi has been a part of many TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others. But, she rose to fame with her short stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress was the first contestant to be eliminated from the house. However, she has managed to stay in the headlines since then thanks to her bold avatars.