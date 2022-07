After got booked for obscenity over nude photoshoot, a few netizens showed their support for the actor by asking why Urfi Javed's semi-nude pictures were not considered as obscene. She has now slammed those by reminding people how she has been slut-shamed and subjected to brutal criticism all this while. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta morphs Ranveer Singh's nude pic, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slams troll for fat-shaming her and more

Urfi shared a screenshot of an online user who compared her pictures with Ranveer's nude photoshoot, "If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too." Also Read - Ranveer Singh booked for obscenity over nude photoshoot, hurting sentiments and insulting modesty of women

Responding to it sharply, Urfi said, "People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here , I've been trolled mercilessly , Slut shamed , given rape threats , death threats for everything and anything . Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me , I've endured my part of abuses , trolling and what not . If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer , why y'all taking it out on me ? This again shows the hypocrisy. Sick my ****." Also Read - Meet Urfi Javed's younger sister Asfi Javed, who is bold and beautiful with a dressing sense to kill [View Pics]

Before slamming the netizens, Urfi posted a picture wherein she lowered her blouse and covered her breasts with her hand.

Ranveer Singh broke the internet with his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine but it has now landed him in trouble. The actor has been booked by the Mumbai Police for obscenity, hurting sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty, based on the complaint filed by a lawyer Vedika Chaubey and her husband Abhishek Chaubey who runs an NGO.

The complainants claimed that Singh has been paid crores of rupees for his photo shoot as well as the social media at the cost of polluting the social environment and sought appropriate action against the actor.