Ameesha Patel has been making it to the headlines these days as she is busy promoting Gadar 2. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have come together once again to bring back the story of Tara Singh and Shakeena. The actress has been busy giving interviews and talking about a lot of things. She recently shared her views on the content available on OTT. In a recent interview, Ameesha Patel said that the audience is looking for clean content and that OTT is full of 'Gay-lesbianism'. To This, Urfi Javed has reacted. Also Read - Urfi Javed finally reveals the real reason behind her bold dressing; says 'people don’t respect me'

Urfi Javed is irked with Ameesha Patel

Taking to her Insta stories, Urfi Javed shared the link of Ameesha Patel's interview link and shared that she is irked with her statements. In the message she took a dig at Ameesha Patel using her film title 'Kaho na Pyar Hai' and asked whether it was only for straight people. She penned that public figures who speak about sensitive topics without educating themselves leave her angry. She even called Ameesha Patel a bitter person. Urfi Javed wrote, "What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person (sic)." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed SLAMS Manisha Rani for forcibly kissing Abdu Rozik; says, 'This was so uncomfortable...'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel spoke about OTT content and said, "People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms." This comment got reactions from many.

Before this, Ameesha Patel hit headlines as she made shocking comments against Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma. She accused the makers of nonpayment of dues and mismanagement on sets of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. She wrote about bills not being paid for accomodation, food, and more.