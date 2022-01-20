Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has become a sensation on social media but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. The actress has been showing off her over-the-top fashion for which she is still waiting to get acceptance from people who come across her pictures and videos on the internet. This time, Urfi stepped out in a sari which she paired it with a risque cut-out blouse. Apart from facing online trolling, she also got laughed at by people who watched her pose for the shutterbugs. Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled for tumbling while trying to pose; netizens say, 'Nasha karna bandh karde' – watch video

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Urfi is seen stepping out of a building and happily obliging to photographs. However, netizens couldn't help but notice that a few women behind her back were having a good laugh at her fashion sense. While some people didn't like the choice of blouse that she decided to wear over a sari, some people said that she desperately needs to change her designer to give her a better look. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed, Tejasswi Prakash's flop fashion choices will leave you terribly disappointed

Take a look.

Urfi recently opened up about how she faced the casting couch in the industry. She stated that someone forced her but she got out of it. Urfi also stated that the men in the industry are very powerful. Not just about the casting couch, the actress in the interview also spoke about rejections, trolls, and a lot more. Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled AGAIN for her 'bizarre' outfit; netizens say 'god help her' – watch

While talking about online trolling for her unconventional style and fashion, Urfi had said, "I feel like trolling those trolls. It doesn't really affect me because when you rise up in your career, it doesn't matter what people below you are saying. For me, the voices of the trolls faint down. Hence, I don't listen to those people."