Urfi Javed supports 'poor kid' Aryan Khan: 'Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders?'

Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame has joined the clan of Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty and others who are supporting Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their eldest son Aryan Khan in drugs case.