Urfi Javed supports 'poor kid' Aryan Khan: 'Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders?'

's son along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were detained and eventually arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly organising a rave party on a luxury cruise ship where drugs were being consumed. While Aryan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, is trying to get him out on bail, Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame has joined the clan of Bollywood actors such as , , , and others who are supporting SRK, and their eldest son Aryan in this particular case. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty shares a cryptic post on the day of Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing

"He'll probably take a lot of time to come out of this trauma. Even before the court's verdict people have started bashing him just because he is his father's son. Why don't we show equal outrage for rapes and murders? We are so quick in shaming actors even before the court's verdict. Why aren't we as quick when it comes to shaming rapists?" said Urfi who is known for creating headlines for her airport looks and shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and . Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Bollywood star kids queuing up to leave India after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son – here's what we know

Sharing her perspective on the same, Urfi added, "There are political leaders, religious gurus out there facing allegations of rape, still people worship them. And then there is this poor kid who hasn't harmed anyone but is being publicly bashed so much." Also Read - Aryan Khan is not eating, drinking enough to avoid using jail toilet; everyone worried about his health

Aryan is presently in custody and the case is being investigated. Aryan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has reached for the hearing of the bail plea in the sessions court. Aryan was sent to Arthur Road Central Jail on Friday by the court.

In the high-drama rave party raid on October 2, the NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the operation from the accused, most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.

(With IANS Inputs)