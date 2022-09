Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna have been at loggerheads ever since the latter passed some comments on the risque and outlandish clothes donned by the Bigg Boss OTT contestant. Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna indulged in a bitter war of words after that on social media where the former even dragged in Chahatt Khanna's divorced status, and passed disparaging comments. Later, she apologized for the same. Chahatt Khanna had taken potshots on Urfi Javed hinting that she was an attention-seeker, and did paid publicity. In short, the two women had fought tooth and claw on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Erica Fernandes unhappy with Brahmastra; Taapsee Pannu tagged as rude, arrogant and more

Now, Chahatt Khanna's name has come up in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. It is being said that she along with two other actresses met him in jail. It is being alleged that he gifted her two lakh in cash, and a Versace bag. Even Nikki Tamboli's name has come up. It seems she also got Rs 3.5 lakh from him as a gift. It seems both these girls were introduced to Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Tihar Jail as a honcho of a South Indian channel. Pinky Irani who acted as a mediator did the introductions like she did in case of and . Also Read - Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor and more hotties who went braless in blazers and put sun to shame

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is booked by the Delhi Police in a 200 crore extortion scam. The conman posed as a government lobbyist to Aditi Singh, wife of jailed ex Fortis head Shivinder Singh, and said he did secure his release if he was paid a certain amount. He has also been extorting money from other wealthy people in Delhi. It seems Jacqueline Fernandez and he got into an alleged relationship last year in May. He showered her with a number of gifts. As per the EOW, her family has also been beneficiaries from the extortion money amassed by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.