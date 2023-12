Urfi Javed never leaves you surprised and stunned with her appearances as she took fashion to another level. And these experiments over her appearances made her who she is today. But is Urfi all about bizarre outfits and outrageous fashion statements? Hold on! Urfi is more than her appearances and over the years with her background story, her fans and followers learned why she is like this. And right now Urfi is making headlines due to her sweetest gesture and what is it. Well, the Bigg Boss OTT became the real-life waitress for a day in a posh Mumbai restaurant to know the life of them and to feel the pain and gain. And with the money that she earned was given in a charity for cancer aid patients by her. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp, follow for the latest entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - World Saree Day 2023: Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and more; a look at actresses who wore revealing sarees and got trolled brutally

That's Urfi Javed for you. Urfi today is a huge name on social media, more than fans and followers she has haters and this hatred gives her a kick to do the right thing that she has been doing. Urfi is empowered by herself and often shows why she is different. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Puneet Superstar proposes Urfi Javed; says 'Mujhe aap jaise hi ladki ki talaash thi'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared the video of her turning into a waitress which many thought it would be for a web series or a movie, but this is for real. Sharing her experience of becoming a waitress, she wrote,"

Dream realized! No job is big or small, it's all about perspective. I wanted to be in the shoes of a waitress for hours. Thrilled to contribute my earnings to the Cancer Patient Aid Association, and committed to continuing such acts of kindness. @cpaaindia Special thanx to @suved @theninesmumbai for making this happens and being so generous with the donations!". Also Read - Shivangi Joshi to Urfi Javed: These young TV actresses stunned fans with their bold and hot avatars

Trending Now

Urfi Javed is winning hearts with her sweet gesture. Indeed the girl has come a long way.