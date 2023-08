Urfi Javed is back at grabbing headlines, and this time again she wears an outfit made of a food item and that is croissants, to just cover her upper body, and the netizens are just done with it. The moment Urfi Javed dropped her picture of wearing just croissants on her upper body paired with black denim, there have been several comments for the Bigg Boss OTT fame, which even she may not like to read, but she is unstoppable. There are times when Urfi makes everyone wonder why she wears such clothes, as she is aware of being heavily criticised for the same. Like in the latest picture shared by Urfi, you can see her wearing just croissants, and there are many who are asking her what she is trying to prove. I mean, many are wondering, What’s the point of doing this? Urfi has addressed a lot of hate from people; she has one answer to all the questions on why she does this? She loves fame; that’s her kick. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to emerge as winner? Here’s why Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani may NOT make the cut

Urfi Javed strongly slammed for just wearing croissants to cover her upper body. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's love angle fake, labels the latter as 'thali ka baingan'

Urfi admits she is slut shamed, is shamed about everything, and knows no good family will like seeing her, but she loves the fact that she is extremely popular. In one of her interviews, the actress admitted that she is aware of being shamed and everything, but she gives her damn and will continue doing what she has been doing. Urfi was even openly shamed by one of the individuals at the airport, where she slammed the man, saying it’s none of his business or anyone’s business on what she is wearing when he accused her of creating nuisance around with her outrageous choice of clothes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed to enter the show, will give an interesting twist to the finale?

Urfi Javed is born to sing her own glory.

Urfi has 4.2 million followers, and despite all the trolling and constant criticism, there are certain sets of people who adore her courage and the way she has accepted herself as Urfi Javed. Not many have this courage. This girl is born to sing her own glory, and she has no qualms about doing the same every day. That's Urfi Javed for you.