Urfi Javed is a sensation. The actress and a social media influencer is known for her unique and out-of-the-box style statements. Urfi Javed is also known for her boldness. Be it with her statements or with her outfits, Urfi has created an image of a bold person and everyone loves her for the same. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is often spotted out and about in the city. And today was no different as the paparazzi caught Urfi Javed dropped by a studio for an interview. Urfi Javed wore yet another unique and interesting outfit which grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Urfi Javed dons a unique black outfit for an appearance

As told before, Urfi Javed is a sensation. The Meri Durga and Bigg Boss OTT fame beauty was snapped in an all-black outfit. She wore a shield with a strap covering her assets. She wore the trousers below. The actress joked that she is carrying her own jail with her. The paps joked about her outfit which she took sportingly saying that she will be captioning it thus. "Jail or bail." It was a jibe at the multiple FIRs filed against Urfi Javed for her bold appearances in public.

Watch the video of Urfi Javed here:

Internet reacts to Urfi Javed’s unique outfit

Urfi Javed often grabs headlines in entertainment news for her truly unique appearances. Her outfit reminded fans of that of the shield used for protection during lathi charge incidents. Netizens jested over Urfi Javed's choice of outfit and some also praised her for surprising them every single time with her unique and different outfit ideas.

Just yesterday, Urfi Javed received a backlash over the bubblegum outfit that she wore. The actress has fair few admirers and a fair number of detractors. While some celebrities have praised Urfi for her brave and bold appearance, some have shamed Urfi for the same. Ranveer Singh had called her a fashion sensation while Ranbir Kapoor had called her style file as a bad taste. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, had lauded Urfi for her bravery and confidence. Urfi was on cloud nine when Kareena praised her. She slammed the Brahasmtra actor for his remarks, though in a sarcastic way.