Urfi Javed wears bralette and short skirt made of aluminium foil; netizens say, 'Iski bhi kya jarurat thi' [Watch]

Love her or hate her, but you just can't ignore her. Urfi Javed aka Uorfi never fails to gain everyone's attention with her risque and quirky fashion choices. A lot of times her outfits have been labelled as bizarre and netizens never stop criticizing her looks. But she remains unfazed and keep shocking fans with her outfits. This time, she stepped out wearing a bralette and a short skirt, which looked as if they were made out of aluminium foil.

In the video, Urfi was seen posing for the shutterbugs as usual. She paired her outfit with a blazer. She also distributed some umbrellas and sweets among the paparazzi. However, netizens brutally trolled her for her latest outfit. Many people said that they are tired of seeing Urfi in bizzare clothes. Some even said that why was she even wearing this, which did nothing to cover her body properly.

Apart the trollers, Urfi recently found an admirer in international fashion designer Harris Reed, who has designed for celebrities such as , , and more popular stars.

A couple of days ago, Urfi had stepped out in the shortest crop top ever. It was made with hands and had a skirt in black with suspenders stylized in halter-neck fashion. The said designer took to his social handle and shared Urfi’s reel video and said to be obsessed with Urfi’s outfit which is inspired by his collections.

Recently, Urfi changed her name to Uorfi. When asked about the same, the actress and reality TV show contestant said that she had consulted a numerologist who said that she would get prosperity after changing her name. The and Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that she took the step for success and for money.