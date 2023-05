Urfi Javed is going places. The TV actress who has a passion for DIY fashion has caught the eye of India's design community. She wore a creation of Amit Aggarwal at the opening of his store in DLF Emporio. Her interaction with Zeenat Aman went viral. Her experiments were heavily trolled on social media by one and all. But that did not deter Urfi Javed. The young lady continued to wear all her creations howsoever daring, outrageous and bold to places. Given that Urfi Javed has been mostly clicked outdoors, she has next level of audacity to step out in that manner. Also Read - Did Zeenat Aman just judge Urfi Javed's fashion choices? Fans feel so [Watch video]

Amit Aggarwal shares pics with Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed and Amit Aggarwal have got a lot of love. People who are passionate about fashion and design have loved the dress. He wrote that he sees her journey as one of transformation. The dress chosen for the actress was one from his earliest archives designed with the patterns of the Roscharch inkblot. The caption read, "Multiple scraps of used plastic were hand cut and layered and finally covered with layers of used stockings to give them a shaded effect. An actual 3d inkblot headpiece extended the silhouette of her form." After Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal is the second designer to give her a platform. She was also present for the opening of the Shantanu and Nikhil store in Mumbai.

Urfi Javed had been hustling all alone. But after her photoshoot with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Anaita Shroff Adajania, things seemed to have changed. Netizens have praised the designer. A person wrote that he was very kind to give her a chance to showcase his couture. Another person commented, "This is so lovely and my respect for you as an artist and human being has gone up several notches. To respect every woman and see her potential is what makes you the designer you are!"

Another fan commented, "Uorfi looks so stunning in your outfit...I’m glad she’s getting recognition. Everyone deserves a chance. She’s come a long way."