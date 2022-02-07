Urmila Matondkar comes out in Shah Rukh Khan's defence after the 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral hullabaloo

has been in the news since he reached at legend 's funeral to pay his last respect at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The superstar's video has been going VIRAL where he is seen praying and later removing his mask for a second and blowing air over Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains. There is a huge debate on the internet ever since then that whether the actor spat on the mortal remains of Lata ji or he blew air the air to ward off evil that is a regular practice in Islam And now Bollywood actress turned politician has come to Shah Rukh Khan's defence over the entire spitting hullabaloo at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral. As quoted by India Today, she said, " As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad." We cannot agree more with Urmila. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's picture from Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites goes VIRAL; 5 fresh instances where SRK proved he’s India’s No.1 brand

While there is a huge debate on this video. There is another section on the internet that is hailing Shah Rukh Khan's gesture and claiming that he is the best example of secular India. The actor reached to pay his last respect to his manager Pooja where many assumed that she was his wife as she was wearing a mask. Lata Mangeshkar demise left the world saddened. Along with Shah Rukh Khan the entire Bollywood including , , , and others reached the venue to give their last respect. The government even announced tow day of mourning over the legendary's death and even declared a national holiday today that is Monday, February 7, 2022.