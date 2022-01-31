Urmila Matondkar REVEALS how she was treated after Rangeela's success; says, 'People said that everything I did was about sex-appeal'

Urmila Matondkar revealed that she didn't get credit for her acting chops and was written off as just being cast for sex appeal in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff starrer Rangeela was a huge hit.