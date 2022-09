View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Seems like Bollywood actress is in no mood of taking panga with Indian cricket team wicket keeper Rishabh Pant. Just few weeks ago the actress had took an indirect dig at the cricketer and got a subtle reply for the same. And now seems like she is done with it and in her recent video of apologising to Rishabh is going viral. When asked about what she has to say about Pant she folded her hands and said sorry, and this left the netizens wonder if all is getting well between the rumoured couple.