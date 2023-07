Urvashi Rautela often becomes the target of trolls. And yet again, she encountered a similar fate. Urvashi’s latest Tamil film, Bro The Avatar, headlined by Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej was released today. Elated on sharing screen space with the Telugu star Pawan Kalyan for the first time, Urvashi penned a heartwarming post on Twitter. But, in her write-up, she made the mistake of addressing Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Needless to say, the Twitterati slammed Urvashi for the lack of knowledge. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela's fake Aadhar card was forged by a TV actress - read inside details

Urvashi Rautela calls Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh

Tweeting a picture with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej while sharing the same stage together, Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan in our film BroThe Avatar. Releases tomorrow 28th July worldwide. The story is about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all."

Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar _ _ releases tomorrow #28thJuly worldwide _ story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all ___ pic.twitter.com/IncVf6q1Kb — URVASHI RAUTELA__ (@UrvashiRautela) July 27, 2023



Fans react

Urvashi Rautela's Twitter post was quick to garner attention from social media users, who took to the comments, criticising her for not being aware of Pawan Kalyan's political status. While one user's sarcastic comment read, "Why stop at the chief minister? Give him the post of Prime Minister too," another condemned "What's the deal? Are you going to be the 4th? Urvashi Rautela, have some sense while you tweet… Don't drink and tweet."

why stop at chief minister _ give him a post of prime minister too... pic.twitter.com/XJLfteXy3w — Dinesh Reddy (@dineshysrcp) July 27, 2023

What's the deal ? Are you going to be the 4th? @UrvashiRautela ... Have some sense while u tweet ... Don't drink and tweet... https://t.co/jop2kw5Gx1 — ??????????? (@Megachirutweets) July 27, 2023

Dear Urvashi Rautela, I regret to inform you that Mr. @PawanKalyan , president of #Janasena, is not our Chief Minister. Due to the wrongdoings of our ancestors or sins committed by us in previous generations, Mr. #JaganMohanReddy is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is… — Galli 2 Delhi (@galli2delhi) July 27, 2023



Bro The Avatar film

A third user took the trouble of explaining where Urvashi Rautela went wrong in her statement as he wrote, “Dear Urvashi Rautela, I regret to inform you that Mr Pawan Kalyan, president of Janasena, is not our Chief Minister. Due to the wrongdoings of our ancestors or sins committed by us in previous generations, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is the richest Chief Minister in India, having spent 16 months in jail.”

Speaking about Bro The Avatar, the film is directed by Samuthirakani and also stars Ketika Sharma, Rohini Molleti, Raja Chembolu, and Subbaraju in important roles. The film is the Telugu remake of Samuthirakani and Thambhi Ramaiah’s fantasy drama Vinodaya Sitham.