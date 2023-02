Love or no love but Urvashi Rautela has a huge respect and admiration for India’s cricket Rishabh Pant who recently met with a fatal accident and is right now recuperating. The cricketer just few days ago took to his Instagram post, showed his recovery picture, and thanked everyone for all the love and prayers. The cricketer expressed his gratitude, while Urvashi Rautela who often goes shows her fondness for the cricketer recently called him an asset and India’s pride when she was asked about his recovery. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to shift to their home, Pathaan crosses Rs 900 crores worldwide and more

Watch the viral video of Urvashi Rautela expressing her happiness over Rishabh Pant's recovery; calls him 'an asset', and 'India’s pride'.

Urvashi Rautela super-hot in a red gym suit as she was making her way to the airport and was questioned about Rishabh Pant’s recovery, netizens feel she couldn’t stop blushing after taking his name in front her and she said,” He is an asset and India’s pride and he is our prayers’ when told by the paparazzi that they too are praying for him.

Urvashi Rautela was massively trolled for her post of adding her picture and writing praying on the day of Rishabh Pant's accident and later she was alleged of being a stalker after she and mother posted pictures of Kokilabean hospital where the cricketer was brought for medical treatment. Since then, Urvashi and her family stopped talking or posting about Rishabh Pant and now after so many days her reaction on his recovery post is grabbing all the eyeballs. Well, like they say there is no smoke without fire.

