Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela: Love Dose fame Urvashi Rautela turns 30 today. The actress celebrated her birthday with rapper Honey Singh on the sets of Love Dose 2. The actress is shooting for the second installment of her hit music video Love Dose, through which she became a household name. Urvashi posted some pictures from her birthday celebration, and what caught our attention is something we were not ready for. Urvashi has apparently cut a 24-carat gold cake on her birthday, which was arranged by Honey Singh himself. Check out her post below.

Urvashi Rautela cuts 24-carat gold birthday cake with Honey Singh

The actress posted the image below and wrote about how Honey Singh made her birthday special by arranging a 24-carat gold cake for her. She also mentioned that Honey's support and gesture have enhanced her career even more, and she is forever grateful to him. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIGDIYAN HEERYAN (Second dose) ❤️‍? (@urvashirautela)

Netizens' react with hilarious memes

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, netizens took to social media to share their hilarious reactions. Urvashi Rautela's social media posts or her interviews are often mocked by netizens, and this time they certainly had a reason to do so. While some stated how Urvashi has become the first woman to cut a 24-carat gold cake, mocking her Instagram bio, others suggested that Urvashi's post certainly makes them feel poor. Check out the hilarious reactions below.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the Telugu film Skanda where she made a special appearance. Her next films will be the Hindi movie Dil Hai Gray and the Telugu film Black Rose.