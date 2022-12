has been hitting the headlines ever since she talked about Mr RP who waited for her for hours and called her multiple times to meet her. Her statement was received by a cryptic post from cricketer Rishabh Pant and it added more fuel to their dating rumours. The actress has finally addressed the link-up rumours with the cricketer and the online trolling that followed. Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood actors who went unrecognized during foreign trips; got a harsh reality check

Clarifying herself, Urvashi told Hindustan Times, "RP is my co-actor and stands for . I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP." She added that she had no idea that people would misinterpret things like that. She further said that people just assume and write stuffs about it. She wondered how come people believe in anything that goes online. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter; Vivek Agnihotri calls Bollywood blind, deaf and dumb and more

In between, Urvashi had gone to Australia and made a post for Karva Chauth on Instagram where she was seen dressed in a red saree with a mangalsutra and sindoor. She captioned the image, "Prem main padi premika ko, sindoor se priye kuch nahi hota!! Saari rasm rivaaz ke saath chahiye umar bhar ka saath piya tumse." Also Read - Urvashi Rautela's Mr. RP is Telugu actor Ram Pothineni and not Rishabh Pant? Her new post leaves netizens confused

Users couldn't stop themselves commenting on the picture as they thought the caption is cryptic and directed towards Rishabh Pant. Many people asked Urvashi to leave Rishabh alone and stop acting like a stalker. Addressing the incident, Urvashi said that she doesn't like people comparing actors with cricketers.

"We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot," she said, further adding, "actors as well have done so much. They’ve also represented the country. I myself have done that so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons.”

When Urvashi was asked why she remained silent for a long time and did not address her link-up rumours with Rishabh openly, she said that she is a very reserved person and doesn't care about what people say about her. She said that she prefers to focus on work and worry about what to do on the professional front.