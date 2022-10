Urvashi Rautela has been upset post being accused of stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress has been slammed by social media users for following the cricketer to Australia before the T20 World Cup started. She has also been posting cryptic posts about relationship issues. Her posts often talk about love, marriage and commitment. Lately she posted a video wearing sindoor and mangalsutra. Users over there have commented her to leave the cricketer alone as he gets all ready for the World Cup. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone debunks separation rumours with Ranveer Singh; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding details and more

The actress in her video, where she wore sindoor and mangalsutra wrote that 'they are just bullying her' and that she was called a stalker. She also mentioned that no one cared for how she felt as she has not got any support from anyone. The actress was looking very lost in the video. In her caption she also mentioned that a strong woman is known to feel deeply and love fiercely. Her tears flow in abundance as she laughs and she is strong as well as powerful and is also both spiritual and practical. A woman is a gift to the universe.

Watch the video of Urvashi Rautela in sindoor and mangalsutra.

Some social media users supported the actress. Few of them motivated her by saying that she should not let negativity affect her or get pulled down by anyone. Some of them asked if she was fine. She was also teased with Rishab's name and was told that he is busy with World Cup. One naysayer also wrote that the actress is upset because Rishabh did not reply to her.

For the unversed, the Indian cricket team is in Australia and is all set for the T20 World Cup. On October 23, the first match is against Pakistan which will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As per reports floating online Rishabh denied the fact that he was dating Urvashi, a few years back. It was in 2022, when Urvashi had once said that Rishabh had once waited inside a hotel for 10 hours and that she had felt bad post seeing his missed calls which was 16-17 times.