Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to trolls and weird antics. She has been hitting headlines ever since she spoke about Mr RP waiting for hours to meet her. Fans have urged the former Miss Universe to leave Rishabh Pant alone. And now Urvashi has again found herself in hot waters after netizens started grilling her for plagiarising her TEDx Talk speech from previous speakers.

Many people have alleged that all major talking points of Urvashi's speech were from earlier speakers. As her TEDx Talk video was dropped earlier this month, Reddit users have pointed out that Urvashi has not only lifted her talking points but also appears to have googled listicles about the ones delivered by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, and Brené Brown among others.

It appears that Urvashi has also lifted her introductory speech from one of the listicles and said, "TED Talks began in 1984 with the mission of spreading ideas. Since then, a single conference has blossomed into a flurry of ideas that inspire and motivate people from all over the world to achieve more and dare to do great things."

This is not the first time that Urvashi has been pulled up by netizens for plagiarism. Previously, the Hate Sotry 4 actress has been caught red-handed for stealing tweets from Gigi Hadid, John Paul Brammer and more. She was even called out by the paparazzi for asking them to come at the restaurant where Ahan Panday was also there and then she acted shocked and left the venue without posing for them.