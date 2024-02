Urvashi Rautela recently celebrated her birthday along with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, her gold-plated theme birthday cake grabbed all the eyeballs. The cake that Urvashi cut on her birthday is claimed by her to be worth rupees 3 crore. In her latest interview with Instant Bollywood, she is seen confirming that she cut the real gold cake and it was of not a few lakhs but Rs 3 crore. As the video of the actress claiming the cake was of 3 crore is going viral, netizens are mocking her miserably and calling her a clown. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela cuts 24-carat gold birthday cake with Honey Singh; netizens' react with hilarious memes

Urvashi is facing mocking as the netizens cannot get over her false claims as per them. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who slayed the no-panty outfit trend

One user wrote, "Whenever I see such massive futile spending by people. I really think- dont they see poverty in India, if they do see poverty then how can they spend that much money on cake type things.". Another user commented, "How stupid ! this is the poor mindset of such influential Indians while so many people die hungry in our country lot of it being children n elderly… and the audacity to even boast it with no regret or remorse omg where is the world headed". Another user said, "3 hazar ka cake 3 crore ka bana dia madam ne,,she is too much self obsessed".

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant dating?

There was a time when Urvashi Rautela hinted at Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant having a crush on her and he strongly denied knowing her. However Urvashi continued making comments about him, but the last time had apologised on the public platform for taking Rishabh's name since then she has never made any claims related to the cricketer.

Urvashi Rautela has been doing mixed work in Bollywood and the South industry and often makes news apart from her work.