Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants during her college fest visit [Watch]

Back in 2018, and Rishabh Pant had sparked dating rumours when they were snapped together on various occasions. The actress was also spotted cheering for Rishabh from the stands during IPL matches. But before they could make their relationship public, things turned awry between the two and they decided to part ways. While Urvashi has moved on from the breakup, fans aren't letting the actress forget her past. During her recent visit to a college fest, Urvashi was greeted by Rishabh Pant chants by the crowd. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday rocked some of the MOST expensive outfits at the event

In the viral video, Urvashi is seen dressed in a pink outfit. She makes her way through the sea of fans with the help of her bodyguards. As she moved forward, crowd started chanting 'Rishabh, Rishabh' to tease her. However, Urvashi maintained a smile on her face throughout and continued to wave to her fans. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Pandey to Nora Fatehi, Bollywood hotties set the green carpet on fire with their stylish avatar

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High bro (@high.br0)

After their breakup, Urvashi and Rishabh blocked each other WhatsApp since they didn't want to take their relationship forward. Urvashi’s spokesperson had said that it was a decision taken by both parties to block each other on the popular messaging app. Also Read - Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan and more – 5 LOL-worthy pics that will ward off your mid-week blues

Amid the dating rumours with Urvashi, Rishabh had then confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi. "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy," Rishabh had written a note while sharing a cosy picture with his girlfriend on Instagram. Isha too had shared a note for Rishabh which reads, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."

On the work front, Urvashi made her stunning debut on the Cannes 2022 red carpet. She attended the screening of the film Forever Young at the 75th . She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.