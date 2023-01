Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident near Haridwar left the whole worried for the Indian cricketer. He has suffered a ligament tear in his knee and there are some injuries to his ribs. The Uttarakhand Government got him admitted to the Max Hospital of Dehradun where he got treatment. Now, BCCI will be paying for the medical expenses. He was brought to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital via an air ambulance. The transit was covered by some news channels. Rishabh Pant might later go abroad for speedy recovery of his injuries. He is out of action for six months at least. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi-Aryan Khan spark dating rumours, Pathaan Trailer leaked online, Urvashi Rautela's mom prays for Rishabh Pant and more

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on her Insta stories last night. Fans are not impressed. People feel she is seeking cheap publicity from the cricketer's testing time. Some even said that what is she is doing is plain stalking. Others said that no one would have found it entertaining if a man followed a woman in this manner.

So shameless lady I have ever show in my life Rishabh should file case against her of Stalking....@RishabhPant17 @UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant #urvashirautela — Siddharth Paswan (@Siddhar70172885) January 6, 2023

Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment !#RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/Hm8CbZyDZI — HITEN THAKOR (@hitendrasinh001) January 6, 2023

I think ppl should stop criticising her, she has said sorry to pant n worried about him- she even forgot about her celebrity status, yes I know pant dsnt likes to be around her but he can't play anyway for 6 months..So it's ok if they close this matter with talk #UrvashiRautela https://t.co/5NI31ADMj7 — THOR (@unlshdbst) January 6, 2023

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant alleged some history and things ended on a bad note. It all started when she put a note where she called him a cougar hunter. He retorted saying that some people are attention hunters. We do not know the exact status of the current equation between the two.