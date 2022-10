Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been gaining a lot of attention these days as fans have started linking Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant with her. On Wednesday, Urvashi shared a clarification on her viral ‘I Love you’ video and shared a note on her Instagram story. In the post, the gorgeous beauty said that the 'I Love You' post that she shared was from the acting perspective and it was a dialogue scene that was not directed towards anyone.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi had shared a short clip on her social media wherein she said, 'Aap bolo I love you...nahi pehle aap bolo I love you..ek baar boldo..bas ek baar boldo'. Within no time, Urvashi's social media post grabbed a lot of attention and the clip was spread like a wildfire. Netizens did not leave a chance to troll the actress for her act.

Trollers and haters seem to have taken a dig at and called her out for the edited clips of the video. The actor is facing a lot of backlash on social media and is getting brutally trolled for her social media posts. Urvashi and Risbabh have been trending on the Entertainment news.

Urvashi shared a series of pictures from Australia, where the Indian Cricket team is practicing for the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World cup 2022. Urvashi got massively trolled for following the cricketer Rishabh Pant. This trolling started the time Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal, wherein she mentioned that Mr RP waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was sleeping. Soon, after the video, fans assumed that RP was Rishabh Pant and since then she was slammed for her lies. Rishabh then took to his Instagram story and slammed Urvashi.