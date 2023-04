Urvashi Rautela is clearly not loved by Rishabh Pant fans, all thanks to the unnecessary drama that she created on her social media after the cricketer’s fatal accident. Last night Rishabh made his last appearance in the stadium, and his fans were beaming with joy and celebrated it no less like a festival, but one message grabbed everyone’s eyeballs, including Urvashi, where one female fan of the cricketer wrote on her placard that she was celebrating Urvashi Rautela’s non-presence at the stadium. Also Read - Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah ready to tie the knot with Urvashi Rautela? Viral video leaves fans fuming; netizens drag Rishabh Pant

Urvashi strongly reacted to this placard as being against her. Urvashi Rautela has always been vocal about her thoughts. The actress never fails to stand up for her rights and raise her voice, be it supporting the community or standing for her own rights. Recently, I came across a woman holding a placard that supposedly hinted at her troubled relationship with Rishabh. Recently, Rishabh made his first public appearance post-brutal car accident. He was seen at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he cheered for his team, the Delhi Capitals, in their first home IPL match against the Gujarat Titans.

Urvashi shared a picture of the woman holding a placard that read, "Thank God Urvashi is not here." The image also featured a cropped glimpse of supposedly Rishabh from the stadium. Reacting to the placard, Urvashi questioned the intentions behind it and simply wrote, "Why?" She also took it to her Instagram story and expressed her anger; she wrote, "To become the spectator of one's own life is to escape the suffering of life".

Several users flooded the comment section to explain the meaning behind the message. However, many people supported Urvashi, saying that she has also represented the country in many ways and made India proud. "Rishabh Bhai is always a hero for our country, but please remember Urvashi Rautela is also the only one who won the Miss Universe Award and makes us proud in the world. There is no means of trolling; both are proud of our country. #urvashirautela #rishabhpant," one Instagram user wrote. Another user commented, "Good to see how she is taking on the trolls in a sporting way. Another writer wrote, "No competition for Urvashi. Her spirit and stubbornness are high." We wonder when this saga of Urvashi and Rishabh will end?