recently found herself at the receiving end of trolling after she shared a fan-made video featuring herself and Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah, with a romantic music playing in the background. During his recent media interaction, Naseem said that he doesn't know who Urvashi Rautela is. As soon as she once again became the fodder to memes and jokes, Urvashi has now responded to Naseem's remark. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra breaks Bollywood's dry spell; Shehnaaz Gill tagged as arrogant and more

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi clarified that her team had shared all around 11-12 fan made edits without any knowledge of other people being involed in it. She requested the media to not create any sort of news out of it. She ended her note thanking her admirers with all the love, followed by a peace emoji. Also Read - 'Don't know who Urvashi Rautela is,' Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah reacts to video shared by the Hate Story 4 actress

When Naseem was asked about Urvashi's video, he gave a smile, followed by a vague reply saying that he doesn't know who Urvashi is and why anyone would have made the video with her. He said that he is currently focused on playing cricket and would like to continue doing so.

Urvashi has been in the news ever since she claimed that Mr RP waited for her and dialed her multiple times to meet her. She said that she was busy shooting in Varanasi and couldn't check her phone only to find several missed calls from the said person.

After her statement, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to take a jibe at Urvashi saying that it's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity. Responding to Rishabh, Urvashi said that chotu bhaiya should play bat ball instead of shifting his focus somewhere else.