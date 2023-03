It seems like Urvashi Rautela has learned that talking about Rishabh Pant has been bringing her massive criticism, and she should refrain from doing it right now. The latest video of Urvashi is going viral, in which the actress is being hailed as a wise woman after she refuses to talk about Rishabh Pant. In the video, you can clearly see that Urvashi was asked about Rishabh Pant and the improvement in his health. She told the reporter that he only sought TRP, and hence she would not talk about RP. While netizens are hailing her samajdaar. And some are taking a dig at her for saying TRP—the full form is The Rishabh Pant. One user wrote, " Her last words tRP tRP tRP Rishabh Pant". One more user said that she has learnt the lesson now and it's good for her. Also Read - Kantara 2: Makers of Rishab Shetty starrer drop official update on Ugadi 2023; fans say another 'masterpiece loading'

Watch the video of Urvashi Rautela ignoring to talk about Rishabh Pant, netizens say lesson learnt.

Urvashi Rautela was massively trolled earlier for posting her pictures on the day of Rishabh Pant's accident and mentioning praying. Later, her mother posted from Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where Rishabh Pant was admitted, that everything was fine, and they both faced a lot of criticism, with many wanting to take strict action against them for stalking. Since quite a while, Urvashi has maintained her dignity and has refrained from engaging in any conversation related to Rishabh Pant, which has earned her a lot of respect from her fans and loved ones.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant dating rumours started after the actress claimed that Rishabh had a crush on her, and he waited for the autobiography for at least two hours while the cricket referee refuted the rumours and said that he doesn't even know who Urvashi is. Since then, RP fans have been lashing out at Urvashi for stalking and more.