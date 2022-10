has been in the news ever since she talked about some RP who waited for her for hours and called her multiple times. Following the interview, fans were convinced that the actress was talking about cricketer Rishabh Pant and soon they became meme material on social media. In one of her recent cryptic posts, Urvashi was seen sporting sindoor and mangalsutra. And now she has sent Rishabh fans in overdrive after she sent Karwa Chauth wishes in advance. Also Read - From Nora Fatehi to Urvashi Rautela: 9 bizarre claims made by Bollywood celebs that fans couldn't digest at all

In her new post, Urvashi was seen wearing a pink and white Elisabetta Franchi dress. She captioned her images, "May The Moon Light, Flood Your Life With, Happiness & Joy, Peace & Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth..!! in adv." Also Read - Urvashi Rautela slammed by Rishabh Pant fans for her 'clingy behaviour'; his fans say, 'file harassment case'

Soon, netizens flooded her comment section and talked about her obsession with Rishabh. Many people asked her to leave Rishabh alone and let him concentrate on his game while there were several others who couldn't stop making fun of her saying that Rishabh will definitely come. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant's ex-relationship once again gains footage as she reaches Australia; Twitter erupts with hilarious memes [VIEW TWEETS]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

In her previous post, Urvashi, who is currently in Australia, was seen dressed in a red saree. She completed her look with a mangalsutra and sindoor and wrote, "Prem main padi premika ko, sindoor se priye kuch nahi hota!! Saari rasm rivaaz ke saath chahiye umar bhar ka saath piya tumse."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

The rumours of Urvashi and Rishabh's relationship had sparked in 2018. They were spotted together on a few occasions and it led people to speculate that something was brewing between the two. While both remained tight-lipped on their hush-hush relationship, Rishabh debunked all the rumours when he posted a picture with his girlfriend Isha Negi.