A couple of weeks ago, had landed in hot waters with netizens after she claimed in an interview that the unnamed RP 'waited for her' and called her several times to meet her. Her statement received an indirect dig from Rishabh Pant on social media by calling her sister, to which Urvashi had responded by calling him Chotu bhaiya. Now that Urvashi was spotted at the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup, fans flooded the internet with Rishabh Pant memes on social media.

People shared the screenshot of Urvashi's response to a fan saying that she doesn't even watch cricket. Soon, it gave rise to a meme fest featuring Urvashi and Rishabh, which were intended to mock the Bollywood actress over her statement involving the cricketer.

#UrvashiRautela is like "paisa barbaad" after seeing rishabh pant is not playing today#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/8OdUdZYo1G — Avi padwale?? (@AviPadwale) August 28, 2022

When your crush comes to the ground to watch your batting but you are out of team ?#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/G6GimQVrCO — SHUBHAM CHORDIA?? (@shubhamchordia3) August 28, 2022

After Urvashi's interview, Rishabh had replied on social media saying "mera peecha choro behen (leave me alone sister)". Indirectly referring Pant as a 'cougar hunter', Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won't be shamed because of a kid like you)."

Her response comes after Rishabh's now deleted Instagram Story, which red, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."