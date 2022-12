Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident in Dehradun and the cricketer is right now being tested and is admitted in the hospital. The entire world is praying for the speedy recovery of the cricketer. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who has associated herself with Rishabh Pant and made headlines too shared a cryptic post amid the news of his accident and shared her picture on Instagram and captained praying. The hint is wide and clear to those who have been ardently following Urvashi and Rishabh’s news. Also Read - Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway; player rushed to the Max Hospital as BMW burns down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela shared the picture of her wearing all white and dressed with up less than a princess. The actress is massively slammed for sharing this picture and propel are taking digs at her for saying that Rishabh needs prayers and not her drama.

Cricketer #RishabhPant's miraculous escape after his car met with an accident early morning on Friday. pic.twitter.com/rclJkZLww9 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 30, 2022

Wishing a speedy recovery to @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon ✨#RishabhPant #Champ pic.twitter.com/VvVAxuAaTT — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 30, 2022

Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant — Shoaib Malik ?? (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in right knee and has alos hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. His condition is stable and his has been shared to Max hospital in Dehradun as per reports. Every Indian is praying for the speedy recovery of their star cricketer.