Now, this is getting weird day after day. After Rishabh Pant's nearly fatal accident, Urvashi Rautela has been posting indirect posts related to the cricketers and has been getting massively slammed for the same. And now Urvashi's mom Meera Rautela too posted the picture of Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted and the caption reads, "Everything is all right don't worry beta", tagging her daughter Urvashi. An nd this post received a lot of backlash and the netizens are badly trolling the mother and daughter for this unpleasant post. We wonder how Rishabh Pant's family will react to this. These photos of Urvashi and her mom are making Rishabh Pant's fans wonder if something is cooking between the couple

Netizens are taking a hilarious dig at this post and are turning extremely nasty with their comments. We wonder if this post was deliberate to grab attention, well it looks like so. One user said, " Hospital hi chli joa milne madam kyu logo ko gumrah kr rhi ho jakr dekh aao jab pyr krti ho to ...". Another user commented, "Family Pagal hai kya iska". One more user commented," Damad ji thik hojayenge don't worry". Urvashi and her mom were prepared for this.

On the accident day of Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela shared her picture and captioned praying and netizens felt that she is indirectly hinting towards Rishabh Pant. Do we wonder if the mystery between Urvashi and Rishabh will ever get solved? There were strong rumours that Rishabh Pant and Urvashi were in a relationship, however, they never officially spoke about it. but these subtle hints from Urvashi show that she is in LOVE with the star cricketer.