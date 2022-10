has been hitting the headlines ever since she talked about Mr RP who allegedly waited for hours to meet her and called her several times. While netizens were quick to speculate that Mr RP was no one but Rishabh Pant and the cricketer's cryptic post just added more fuel to the fire. Once again, Urvashi has brought up Mr RP in her new Instagram post but it has now left netizens confused about who exactly Mr RP is.

The Hate Story 4 actress shared a picture with Telugu actor and tagged him, followed by a few hashtags, "#love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #Rampothineni." Netizens jumped into the bandwagon and directed her post towards Rishabh saying, "Dekh rhe ho Risabh bhai," while another user commented, "Achha toh ye hai rp." Another user commented, "Ye Rishabh Bhaiya ka sautan le aayi tum," and so on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

It is being reported that Urvashi has been roped in for Ram Pothineni's upcoming film, directed by . The reports suggest that Urvashi will be seen doing an item number in the film. Earlier, the makers were considering for the same but in the end Urvashi was shortlisted.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Inspector Avinash alongside . She will also make her Hollywood debut with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. She also has a bilingual thriller Black Rose based on the Merchant of Venice and a Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale 2. Moreover, she has signed a three-film deal with Jio Studios and T-Series and a music video with international superstar Jason Derulo.