It was said that Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant secretly had an affair some time ago, but the relationship or fling was supposed to have lasted only for a bit, and, allegedly, things didn't end on an amicable note. And while this all hearsay, the sly digs and sometimes, not-so-subtle innuendos that Urvashi Rautela passes on social media and at times, in interviews, does not help stop the wagging tongues one bit, and this time, Rishabh Pant himself seems to have responded to one such interview, which again led to the actress taking another sly dig at the ace Indian cricketer.

