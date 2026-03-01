US-Iran-Israel War: Jannat star Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai, appeals to PM Modi for help

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran, actress Sonal Chauhan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help after she was stranded in Dubai.

Sonal Chauhan requests PM Modi for help during Dubai crisis. Sonal has sought assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she was stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing turmoil and crisis. In a post she shared on X, she wrote to the PM, "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis." Sonal Chauhan had mentioned that all flights were suspended, and that she was left with no option to travel back to India. In her post, she politely sought the government’s support. She posted, “With flights canceled and no clear way to return to India, I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. I would be grateful for any assistance extended.”

Within minutes, her social media post went viral and netizens were quick to share their reactions. One user explained the need to be empathetic towards those stranded. His post read, "In times of crisis — like the current Iran–Dubai flight suspensions amid Middle East tensions — mocking stranded Indians seeking government help isn’t strength, it’s a lack of empathy. It’s disheartening to see the negative comments when fellow citizens are simply asking for safety and support. Nations are defined by how they protect their people. When leadership issues advisories and steps up with support (Op Sindhu style), it reflects responsibility — and Seeking help is not weakness. Let’s amplify compassion, not criticism. #EmpathyOverCriticism"

Next few comments read, "Stay in touch with @IndembAbuDhabi. Praying for your safety and well-being", "@DrSJaishankar We must bring these kind of folks back if they can't get civilian flights as airspace must have been closed for civilian aircraft but not sure if military or rescue aircraft might be allowed as well so wait and watch", and "Situation is quite normal here in Dubai. But we must follow safety instructions shared by our embassy and stay vigilant. It’s not the right time for taking flight. Let’s wait for the better situation."

However, rest slammed the actress for asking PM Modi for help. One user posted, "Oh you silly girl, you’re not alone there… there are thousands, lakhs of people around you. And one of my friends is there too. He didn’t even tag Modi ji or create any drama… he’s just sitting quietly, peacefully, without panicking. So you should also just sit quietly and relax. At least wait until the war is paused or over. What if Iran shoots down the plane while you’re flying back to India? You’ll only come back to India if you actually survive, right? So maybe… calm down and stop the panic show." Another comment read, "You dont even know that when in trouble you have to contact the embassy ? What's the point of coming here and tagging the Prime minster.. Talk about entitles.. In trouble .. straight tweet the PM of the country. And should do what ? Drop everything and come running to help you ? Grow a brain and go to the embassy or find a safe spot and stay put. Jeeezzzz these people are soo freaking entitled !!!"

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi too issued a statement and assured that they are in touch with UAE authorities and airlines to help stranded Indian passengers. Their statement read, "The Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure. The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support."

