US-Iran war: Shah Rukh Khan's King faces major SETBACK as Dubai shoot gets cancelled amid ongoing conflict

According to a recent report, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, King, was expected to have Dubai schedule. However, it had to be cancelled amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film King features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The movie is currently being filmed, and a portion of the shoot was scheduled to take place in Dubai. According to reports, both Anil Kapoor and Suhana Khan have crucial roles to and were scheduled to film a few sequences in the desert in Dubai. However, a report in Mid-Day mentions that the schedule has been called off because of the US-Iran war. A source had told the tabloid, "The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew's safety."

Will the shoot of King happen in Mumbai?

According to the report, the makers have now decided to put up a studio in Mumbai's Vile Parle to ensure the shoot doesn't suffer. Source had reportedly told the tabloid, "They've gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat."

King movie first look unveiled on SRK's 60th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans when he unveiled the trailer of his film King on his 60th birthday. He teased fans with trailer launch on 2 November last year.

The 60-year-old actor looked confident as he donned silver fox look with multiple tattoos. The action-packed high octane trailer featured SRK in a rather rugged avatar. He sported a salt-and-pepper look, and finished it with beard, shades, and cross-body bag.

In the trailer, SRK says, “Kitne khoon kiye yaad nahi, acche log the ya bure, kabhi pucha nahi bas unki aankhon me ye ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas h….aur me uski wajah….1000 jurm, 100 deshon main badnaam, par sabne diya ek hi naam….Darr nahi , dehshat hun... It’s showtime.”

Director Siddharth Anand too had put out a post on Instagram which read, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- #KING #KingTitleReveal. It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026.”

Fans loved SRK's look?

Fans were quick to celebrate SRK's legacy as soon as the teaser was launched. A user posted, “Abki Baar Jawan Ka Record Tutega.” Next comment read, “1000 Khoon 100 Deshon main badnaam ? oh Bhaisaaab yeh kya dekhliya. ?” Another user posted, “The world's biggest superstar goes to one and only King Khan. Hollywood doesn't have Srk. Oscar never ever deserve this King. Because he's more stronger than Oscar. Happy Birthday King.Love from B"

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