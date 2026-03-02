US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Esha Gupta stranded in Abu Dhabi amid escalating tensions, assures fans she's SAFE, 'Just wish to be able to...'

Esha Gupta, who is now stuck in Abu Dhabi because of airline delays due to Middle East tensions, commended UAE officials for helping travellers with lodging, food, and transportation.

US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Actress Esha Gupta, who is now in Abu Dhabi, told her followers that she has been stuck while also reassuring them that she is safe amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following a planned military attack against Iran by the US and Israel on February 28. Iran allegedly replied by attacking Israeli and American interests around the region, particularly in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

Stranded Esha Gupta thanks UAE govt for support

In the middle of the crisis, Esha praised the UAE government on Sunday, March 1, on her Instagram Stories, saying that officials had handled the issue well and helped stranded travellers.

She wrote, "Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport. From giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #AbuDhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone!! Special mention to @modgovae."

She added, "Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. OT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon."

Gulf cities under attack after...

As Iran began its retaliatory strikes after the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, further explosions were reported Sunday evening, March 1, in Gulf cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama.

Iranian drones attack Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi

Iranian drones allegedly struck the Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, escalating regional tensions following reports that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli attacks.

Major transit hubs in the region, such as airports in Doha, Qatar, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, were briefly closed to limit operations in reaction to the intensifying war, as airspace closures caused travel disruptions. An additional effect was recorded at facilities in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, while authorities reportedly documented damage at Dubai International Airport.

