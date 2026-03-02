US-Israel-Iran War: Actress Erica Fernandes PRAISES UAE govt's swift response as explosions rock Gulf cities, says 'sounds of interceptions are real and...'

TV actress Erica Fernandes has opened up on the ongoing Middle East crisis. She stated that she is remaining composed in the face of rising tensions, ensuring her safety and adhering to all local government directives, as doing so is the best course of action.

US-Israel-Iran War: TV actress Erica Fernandes, who has been living in Dubai since 2023 and played Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, spoke about the situation amid rising tensions after Iran attacked US allies in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, in retaliation for strikes on Iranian territory on February 28.

What did Erica Fernandes say about Dubai's current situation?

The actress called the scenario "scary" and said it has been hard to handle. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Erica said, "The sounds of interceptions are real, and they're jarring. People around me, friends and family have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that's a difficult thing to process. There's no sugar coating it, it's scary."

Erica praises UAE govt

She also praised the UAE government, saying that they have done a fantastic job handling the issue and that it has been really comforting to live in Dubai and witness how swiftly and efficiently the government has responded.

How is Erica ensuring her safety amid escalating tensions?

The actress, 32, stated that she is remaining composed in the face of rising tensions, ensuring her safety and adhering to all local government directives, as doing so is the best course of action.

"My heart goes out to everyone going through this, wherever you are. We're taking it one moment at a time," she concluded.

Explosions shake Dubai, Doha and Manama

As Iran began its retaliatory strikes after the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, further explosions were reported Sunday evening, March 1, in Gulf cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama.

Iran appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as its interim leader

Iran has appointed Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as its temporary leader amid uncertainty over the country's future leadership. Arafi, a Guardian Council cleric, has been selected to serve as Iran's Leadership Council's jurist. Until a new leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts, the council will rule the country. President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran has promised to get revenge for the "historic crime" in retribution. He referred to Iran's right and obligation to exact revenge on their leader.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more