Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s film takes strong opening amid mixed reactions, earns Rs 31 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's film opens strong with nearly 10 crore earned by afternoon, backed by solid advance bookings, though audience reactions remain mixed.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has opened well at the box office. The film demonstrated high audience interest before its theatrical release because more than 41000 tickets had been purchased by audiences throughout the United States for its first screening day. The film achieved a box office total of approximately ₹9.94 crore by 1 pm on its first day, according to Sacnilk's preliminary estimation. The study recorded an average occupancy rate of 60.7% which was achieved through 2064 different performances.

On day 1, the film collected Rs 31.50 crore net in India.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh advance sales

Advance bookings gave the film a solid boost, with pre-sales reportedly crossing ₹15 crore. On top of that, it released on a large scale, with nearly 4,500 shows scheduled across India on Day 1.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh cast

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban alongside Pawan Kalyan. Made on an estimated budget of ₹150 crore, it’s clearly aimed at delivering a full-on mass entertainer for fans.

How netizens reacted to the movie

That said, while the numbers look strong, reactions on social media have been mixed so far.

One review read, "Typical commercial format film with many scenes. Nothing creative nor bad out there. Its decent so far. Harish Shankar puts together best efforts to show Pawan Kalyan in his strength mass elements. Background score is decent enough Few comedy scenes, ‘Ekke daka‘ song worked out well. On flip side, the template story might not impress gen Z audience."

Another user wrote, "FANS of #PawanKalyan have enough in the film to watch it without many complaints. Other sections might try watching it in the theatre only if you’re comfortable with viewing TEMPLATE-DRIVEN COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINERS's written to elevate Hero."

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in OG.

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