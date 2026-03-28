Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, will Pawan Kalyan-Raashii Khanna’s film cross Rs 100 crore worldwide?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna, has maintained a strong hold at the box office despite a dip after its opening day. Read on to know its collection.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: The film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is doing well at the box office and its earnings are gradually increasing. The action drama, starring Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna, has grossed over Rs 91 crore worldwide in 10 days of its release. The film is getting a mixed response from the audience, but it is still holding its grip in the theater.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

If we talk about the box office collection, then Ustaad Bhagat Singh has earned about Rs 68.13 crore (net) in India so far. At the same time, its India gross has reached about Rs 80.02 crore. The film has collected Rs 11.60 crore at the box office. With this, the total worldwide collection of the film has reached around Rs 91.62 crore, which is considered to be a good figure.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh day-wise box office collection

However, in the second week, the film witnessed a drop in its collections. On the seventh day (Wednesday), the film earned around Rs 1.35 crore, while on the eighth day (Thursday), it dropped to Rs 1.00 crore. On the ninth day (Friday), the film collected Rs 1.10 crore with a slight increase. In the first week, the film had a strong opening, earning Rs 65.95 crore, but after that the collection saw a general decline. The weekends will help the film with little boost. However, the film is facing tough competition with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 as both the films released in theatres on the same day.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The story of the film is based on the life of a tribal boy, who is inspired by his teacher. As he grows up, he becomes a man of strong principles. The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Actors like R. Parthiban are also seen in supporting roles.

If we talk about the reviews of the film, then it has received mixed response. Some people liked the film, but some believe that the story seems a bit outdated and the characters were not fully developed. Despite this, the film has done well so far and crossing the Rs 91 crore mark is a big achievement. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days.

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