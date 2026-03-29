Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: Pawan Kalyan-Raashii Khanna’s film sees lowest single day earnings, collects below Rs 1 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh recorded its lowest box office collection on Day 10, earning below Rs 1 crore. Read on to know the film's box office numbers.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: The film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is doing well at the box office and is holding its own so far. The film, starring Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna, has earned Rs 91.62 crore worldwide in 10 days. Although the beginning of the film was strong, now the pace of its earnings seems to be gradually decreasing. The film marked the lowest collection on the tenth day. Despite the weekend, there was no growth in the earning and the film collected below Rs 1 crore. If we talk about the box office collection, the film has so far earned about Rs 68.91 crore (net) in India, while its India gross has been about Rs 80.02 crore. Thus, the total worldwide collection has reached Rs. 91.62 crore, which is considered to be a decent figure.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

In the second week, Ustaad Bhagat Singh witnessed a drop in its collections. On the seventh day, the film earned Rs 1.35 crore, on the eighth day it dropped to Rs 1.00 crore, while on the ninth day it earned Rs. 1.10 crore with a slight increase. On the tenth day, the film collected around Rs. 0.86 crore, registering an occupancy of around 20%. In the first week, the film earned a strong Rs. 65.95 crore, but after that the decline started.

What is the story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

The story of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh revolves around a tribal boy, who is inspired by his teacher. As he grows up, he becomes a man of strong principles. The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Because of these two stars, the film got a good benefit in the initial days and the audience reached the theaters, but later it became difficult to maintain the same pace.

Will Ustaad Bhagat Singh cross Rs 100 crore in India?

Now the coming weekend is being considered very important for the film. If the film performs well over the weekend, it can cross the Rs 100 crore mark. At the moment, the film's performance is okay, but it will need strong earnings ahead to become a big hit. The response of the audience and the collection of the coming days will decide how far Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be able to go at the box office. However, seeing at the current performance of the film, it seems difficult for Pawan Kalyan's film to reach Rs 100 crore at box office.

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