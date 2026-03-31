Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 12: Pawan Kalyan's film HOLDS steady despite clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues a steady box office run, earning over 70 crore in India and nearing 100 crore worldwide, even amid competition from Dhurandhar 2.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 12: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, continues its hold at the box office, even after clashing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. While the film hasn’t matched the blockbuster numbers of its competitor, it has managed a steady run, appealing to fans of action-packed, message-driven cinema.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 12

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, the film earned over ₹65.95 crore in its first week. Its second week has seen slower growth, with daily collections hovering around the ₹1 crore mark. On Day 8, the film earned ₹1 crore, followed by ₹1.10 crore on Day 9. Over the weekend, it made ₹86 lakh on Saturday and ₹1.03 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film recorded its lowest earnings so far, adding ₹35 lakh. This brings its total net collection in India to approximately ₹70.29 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh worldwide collection

Globally, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is still inching toward the ₹100 crore milestone, with an estimated worldwide gross of ₹94.38 crore. The film’s occupancy on Monday was modest, averaging 14.55% for the day. The attendance for morning shows reached 9.55% which rose to 13.73% in the afternoon. The evening shows achieved their maximum attendance with 17.09% of people attending, while the night shows concluded the day with 13.09% of people attending.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film tells the story of a tribal boy inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh. The story shows his development from a young boy to a man who fights against unfairness while challenging strong opponents creating a powerful story about bravery and determination. The film’s story, which contains both action and emotional elements, has drawn audience interest resulting in mixed to positive reviews.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan together with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna who play the female lead roles while Ashutosh Rana and Nawab Shah and BS Avinash and R Parthiban and Gautami and Chammak Chandra play the supporting roles. The film features music created by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S who provides the background score to enhance the film's dramatic and emotional scenes.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh reaches audiences through its compelling narrative and exceptional acting and thrilling fight scenes despite facing tough competition which establishes it as an important success in Pawan Kalyan's movie career.

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