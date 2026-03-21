Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 2: After SOLID start, Pawan Kalyan’s film sees MASSIVE drop of over 50%, earns Rs 9 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken a good start at the box office despite problems like mixed reviews and piracy. Pawan Kalyan's fans are gushing about the film. Read on to know the box office collection.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan and R Parthiban in the lead roles. The film has been made on a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. The makers have specially designed it as a full-fledged entertainment film, so that the audience gets a lot of action, drama, and entertainment. Touted to be a mass entertainer, the film has been made especially keeping Pawan Kalyan's fans in mind. It has great action sequences, powerful dialogues, and a high drama level. The film has generated a lot of curiosity among the audience since the very first day of its release. Audiences were expecting the film to be a complete entertainer.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection

Overall, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken a good start at the box office despite problems like mixed reviews and piracy. Pawan Kalyan's fans are gushing about the film. The action-comedy film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, was released on 19 March 2026 on the occasion of Ugadi. The film collected Rs 34.75 crore on its first day. But on the second day, it saw a decline, and the film earned around Rs 9.25 crore. The occupancy on the second day also dropped to around 36% as compared to 69% on the first day.

In two days, the total net collection of the film has reached Rs 44 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 51.92 crore. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Due to the popularity of Pawan Kalyan, the audience is reaching the theaters, especially in the Telugu regions. The film also stars Shriya Saran and R. Parthiepan in pivotal roles.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh piracy issue

The makers of the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh had already taken some necessary legal steps before the release of the film. According to reports, a court had issued an ex parte temporary injunction to protect the film. The purpose of this order was to protect the film from any kind of wrong or misleading content, so that the image of the film does not get affected.

What is the John Doe Clause?

This court order also included the 'John Doe' clause. This means that no unknown person or platform can spread false information or rumours about the film. If someone does something like this, action will be taken against him. This step was taken specifically to prevent piracy and false news.

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