Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan-Raashii Khanna’s film sees no GROWTH on Eid weekend, crosses Rs 50 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is trying to maintain its hold on the box office. Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer collected around Rs 9 crore on Saturday. Read on to know more.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is trying to maintain its hold on the box office. Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer collected around Rs 9.15 crore on the third day, which is Saturday. This revenue has come from about 3,340 shows. The film's main release is in the Telugu language, where its occupancy is around 36%. Although this figure is less than the first day, due to the weekend, the film continued to get a stable audience.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's worldwide box office collection

The three-day total of the film in three days is now around Rs. 52.90 crore (nett). If we talk about the gross collection, then this figure has reached about Rs 62.42 crore in India. At the same time, the film has also done well overseas and has earned about Rs. 9.25 crore. The total worldwide collection of the film is Rs 71.67 crore. The film has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in the first week of its run.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released on the special occasion of Ugadi on 19 March. Due to the festival, a huge crowd was seen in the theater in the early days, which gave the film a good opening. The film had a decent opening on the first day and received a good response from the audience. But now, despite the weekend, the real test of the film has started.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Cast and story

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It also features R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Rajiv Kanakala, Posani Krishna Murali, and many others in important roles. The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman.

Pawan Kalyan plays a tough and honest police officer in the film. The film is packed with action and dialogues especially aimed at the mass audience. Though the film received mixed reviews, it got a good opening due to Pawan Kalyan's star power. Now it will be interesting to see how much the film is able to maintain its earnings in the coming days.

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