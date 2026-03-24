Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela starrer continues STRONG run, earns Rs 83 crore worldwide

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban in important roles, adding more depth and appeal to the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh keeps succeeding at the box office because of Pawan Kalyan's enduring star power which brings mixed reactions from viewers.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is still running strong in theatres and doing well at the box office. Although the official Day 6 numbers haven’t been released yet, the film has already earned around ₹83.47 crore worldwide.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 6

Trade estimates suggest that it has made approximately ₹73.44 crore in India, while overseas markets have contributed an additional ₹10.12 crore. The India net collection stands at ₹62.33 crore, showing that the film is holding steady despite the usual weekday drop in earnings. Looking at the daily collections, the movie had a strong start over the weekend. It earned ₹9 crore on Day 2, ₹9.05 crore on Saturday, and ₹7.5 crore on Sunday. As expected, the Monday numbers dipped to ₹1.96 crore, following the usual weekday trend.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh heavily relies on Pawan Kalyan’s mass appeal, which has worked especially well in B and C centres. The film is a commercial entertainer and features elements that fans have enjoyed in his earlier movies, including high-energy action and larger-than-life moments. The movie has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Fans have praised the dynamic fight scenes together with the music and the film's major visual sequences.

Although Pawan Kalyan's mass character development has become popular among fans, some viewers believe Harish Shankar should have extended the plot beyond its current state. Part of the reason for the long gap of five years between his films is Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, which kept him busy outside the film industry.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh cast

The movie also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban in important roles, adding more depth and appeal to the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh keeps succeeding at the box office because of Pawan Kalyan's enduring star power which brings mixed reactions from viewers.

The movie delivers complete entertainment through its combination of mass appeal and action sequences and its elements which fans prefer. The movie maintains its strong box office performance after running in theatres for multiple days.

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