Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan's film STRUGGLES to keep pace as Dhurandhar 2 dominates

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and is a remake of Vijay's Tamil hit Theri. The film was originally planned for a later release but was moved up to March 19 after Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was postponed.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan’s action film, which also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, is facing a difficult run at the box office after its release on March 19. The film clashed with Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states, and the strong competition has clearly affected its performance. Over the past few days, both its earnings and theatre occupancy have been steadily dropping.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 6

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film is struggling to hold on to its early buzz and is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark. The film generated ₹1.75 crore on its sixth day. Theaters occupancy was only 19%, which represented a decline from previous days. The film earned ₹2.50 crore on its fifth day while theatres operated at 20% occupancy, but Day 4 achieved better results with ₹7.50 crore earnings and 32% theater occupancy. Day 3 brought in ₹9.10 crore with 36% occupancy.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh theatre occupancy

The film had opened well because it made ₹34.75 crore on its first day through 69% of its available seats. The film experienced a first-day drop in revenue which decreased to ₹9 crore on its second day through 36% of its available seats. The pattern of decline has persisted from that time onward. So far, the total collection stands at ₹64.60 crore.

It is also lagging behind some of Pawan Kalyan’s earlier films. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had already collected ₹74.71 crore within four days, while OG crossed ₹130 crore in the same period.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh vs Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to dominate the box office. In just six days, it has earned over ₹575 crore in India and around ₹900 crore worldwide.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and is a remake of Vijay’s Tamil hit Theri. The film was originally planned for a later release but was moved up to March 19 after Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was postponed. This last-minute change led to a direct clash with Dhurandhar 2. Before the release, the director had said in an interview that the decision to release the film on the same date was not his.

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