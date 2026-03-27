Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 8: Pawan Kalyan-Raashii Khanna's film sees weekday DIP, eyes Rs 100 crore mark globally

Ustaad Bhagat Singh sees a weekday slowdown after a strong start, earning 88.08 crore worldwide so far. The Pawan Kalyan starrer now looks to the weekend to cross 100 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 8: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is still running in theatres, but its pace has clearly slowed down during the weekdays. The film started off well over its opening weekend, drawing strong crowds, but collections began to drop steadily once the weekdays began. After earning ₹9.10 crore on Day 3 and ₹7.50 crore on Day 4, the film saw a sharp dip on Monday. Day 5 brought in ₹2.50 crore, followed by ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday. By Day 7, the numbers had fallen further to around ₹1.14 crore, showing the usual weekday slowdown that many films experience after an initial surge.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 8

So far, the film has collected ₹65.74 crore in India (net). Its total India gross stands at ₹77.36 crore, while overseas collections have added another ₹10.72 crore. This takes the film’s worldwide total to ₹88.08 crore. Despite the slowdown, the film is now close to the ₹100 crore mark globally. Whether it can cross that milestone will depend largely on how it performs over the upcoming weekend. A strong jump in collections could help it get there, but it will need better footfall compared to the weekdays.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna, and their presence helped pull in audiences during the initial days. However, like many releases, sustaining that momentum beyond the first few days has been a challenge.

For comparison, Pawan Kalyan’s previous film OG performed exceptionally well at the box office and was considered a major success. That film was directed by Sujeeth, who is also known for his work on Saaho.

At this stage, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is holding steady but will need a strong weekend boost to pick up pace again. The next few days will be crucial in deciding whether it can reach the ₹100 crore milestone and improve its overall box office standing.

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