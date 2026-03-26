Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 8: Pawan Kalyan's movie faces weekday SLOWDOWN as Dhurandhar 2 dominates screens

Ustaad Bhagat Singh sees a sharp weekday slowdown as multiplexes favor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, but Pawan Kalyan's cop drama still earns a respectable 65.76 crore net in India.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 8: Fans flocked to theatres for Ustaad Bhagat Singh during its opening weekend, eager to see Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna in this high-energy cop drama. The movie grabbed a powerful start that leached off with increasing day-wise receding shows, typical after a week, as the public resumed the essential breakthrough of their professional schedules.

By the eighth day of its run, the film’s early momentum had clearly dropped. According to live reports from Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned only around ₹0.02 crore so far on Day 8. The film is now running in just 408 shows, with an occupancy of roughly 15% across theatres. These are early estimates, and the final numbers will be available after night shows.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 8

Looking at the bigger picture, however, the film has done reasonably well over its first week. It has collected a total gross of ₹77.39 crore across India, with net earnings of about ₹65.76 crore.

The slowdown was already visible on Wednesday, Day 7, when the film earned ₹1.14 crore net. That day, it was shown in 2,603 shows, with an average occupancy of just 18%, indicating that fewer people were heading to cinemas compared to the opening weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has become the main factor affecting Ustaad Bhagat Singh's performance. The Ranveer Singh starrer has taken control of movie theatres and global box offices, reaching almost ₹1,000 crore in worldwide earnings. The film's extreme popularity has restricted showtimes for other movies, including Pawan Kalyan's release in major urban areas, because multiplexes focus on showing movies that attract the most viewers.

While Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues to attract its audience, the combination of weekday fatigue, reduced showtimes, and the competition from Dhurandhar 2 has clearly slowed its daily collections. Nevertheless, with a respectable total in its first week, the film still adds to Pawan Kalyan’s successful run at the box office, even as it faces stiff competition from other blockbuster releases.

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